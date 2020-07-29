Firms Weren't 'Deprived' Of Lawyers' Letter In Tax Fraud Case

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A letter containing legal advice from a CFO-turned-IRS informant to a CEO later charged with tax fraud can't be returned to three of the CEO's other companies because they already had copies of it and weren't deprived of any protected attorney-client communication it contained, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Wednesday. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti said Nocito Enterprises Inc., Palace Development Co. Inc. and Jonolley Properties Inc. — three companies associated with Automated Health Systems and its ex-CEO, Joseph W. Nocito — couldn't demand the return of a letter to Nocito that allegedly contained advice from his lawyers, referred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS