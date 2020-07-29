House Passes Safety Bill In Honor Of Slain Uber Rider

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The House passed a bill Wednesday requiring Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing companies to strengthen safeguards for passengers to verify drivers and vehicles they're matched with, advancing legislation honoring a South Carolina student who was murdered last year after mistakenly getting into the wrong car. The House unanimously approved by voice vote H.R. 4686, known as Sami's Law, which is named for Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina senior who was kidnapped and murdered in March 2019 after mistakenly getting into a vehicle she thought was the ride she requested through the Uber app. The legislation, sponsored by Reps. Chris...

