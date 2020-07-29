Full 9th Circ. Won't Undo 'Shape Of Water' Copyright Ruling

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit refused on Wednesday to undo a copyright ruling on the Oscar-winning "The Shape of Water" that Disney has warned will promote "protracted, meritless lawsuits." The en banc court denied a petition to rehear the case involving claims the critically acclaimed "Shape" lifted key elements from a 1969 play called "Let Me Hear You Whisper." The decision will leave in place a June ruling by a Ninth Circuit panel that revived the lawsuit. A federal judge had ruled that the two dramas shared only a "basic premise," but the appeals court said the dismissal was too hasty....

