Telemundo Says Discrimination Suit Belongs In Arbitration

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Telemundo asked a Florida federal court Wednesday to toss a proposed collective action accusing it of paying female producers less than their male colleagues, saying the former employee bringing the suit is bound by an arbitration agreement. The Miami-based Spanish-language television network, which is owned by NBCUniversal Media LLC, said in its motion that plaintiff Claudia Plazas Rocha agreed to arbitrate any employment disputes through "Solutions: An Alternative Dispute Resolution Procedure" prior to starting work for the company in June 2019. It asked the court to compel arbitration and either dismiss or stay Plazas Rocha's case pending the completion of arbitration....

