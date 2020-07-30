Engineering Firm Staff Want Stock-Devaluation Fight Certified

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Former longtime employees of a Georgia mechanical engineering company are seeking class certification of their lawsuit alleging that the firm's top brass secretly devalued staff-owned shares and siphoned off dividends. Nelson Gamache and Edward Nofi told a Georgia federal court on Wednesday that their suit against Technical Associates of Georgia Inc. and its management should be certified as a class so all existing and former employees who participate in a stock ownership plan can get back what they're owed. Gamache and Nofi, who worked for Technical Associates for 17 and 26 years, respectively, sued the company in January 2019. They allege...

