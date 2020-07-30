Backers Of Uber-Lyft Measure Sue Calif. AG On Ballot Change

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Supporters of an Uber- and Lyft-backed ballot measure seeking to exempt app-based drivers from the state's new employee classification law have filed suit in state court against California's attorney general, alleging that his rewrite of the measure is biased. Attorney General Xavier Becerra abused his power when he changed the ballot label, title and summary of the final version of Proposition 22 to reflect that it would exempt app-based transportation delivery companies from providing employee benefits to certain drivers, according to the suit. It was filed Wednesday by the Yes on 22 campaign. The original title said that the measure would...

