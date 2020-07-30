Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hagens Berman Wants Thalidomide Client's Suit Out Of Pa.

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP told a Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday that he did not have jurisdiction to hear a suit filed by an ex-client claiming the firm misled her about her chances of success on claims over birth defects allegedly linked to the drug thalidomide.

The Seattle-based firm argued in a dismissal motion that neither it nor its one-time client, a resident of Minnesota, had any links to Pennsylvania sufficient to give the federal court system in the state jurisdiction over the case.

"Not one of the parties is a resident of the state of Pennsylvania," the firm said....

