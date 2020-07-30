Hotel Claims Developer Ducked Answers On Project Deadlines

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Philadelphia-based developer renovating a former Pittsburgh department store failed to fully answer a hotel's claims that it missed contractual deadlines on the project and should be sanctioned for failure to respond, the hotel's attorney told a Pennsylvania state court judge Thursday. In video arguments before Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Philip A. Ignelzi, AM Pitt Hotel LLC said that 400 5th Ave. LP, an affiliate of Core Realty that's redeveloping the historic Kaufmann's building into apartments, retail and an Even Hotel, had tried to affirm in part and deny in part assertions in the plaintiff's request for facts...

