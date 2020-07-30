Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Rips J&J Buyer As 'Empty Vessel' For False Ad Claims

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared open Thursday to tossing a proposed class action alleging "hypoallergenic" labels on Johnson & Johnson's baby products mislead customers about containing irritants, saying a named plaintiff is "an empty vessel" who didn't read his declaration very well and who "clearly" didn't write it.

During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman said she's "very disturbed" by where they are in the case, and she's leaning towards granting Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.'s request for summary judgment in a 2017 lawsuit filed by plaintiffs Austin Rugg and Jennifer Fish.

Judge Freeman recognized that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!