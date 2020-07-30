Judge Rips J&J Buyer As 'Empty Vessel' For False Ad Claims

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared open Thursday to tossing a proposed class action alleging "hypoallergenic" labels on Johnson & Johnson's baby products mislead customers about containing irritants, saying a named plaintiff is "an empty vessel" who didn't read his declaration very well and who "clearly" didn't write it. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman said she's "very disturbed" by where they are in the case, and she's leaning towards granting Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.'s request for summary judgment in a 2017 lawsuit filed by plaintiffs Austin Rugg and Jennifer Fish. Judge Freeman recognized that the...

