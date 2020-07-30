Citing McGirt, Judge Upholds Okla. Tribe's Gaming Permit

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge said Thursday that the U.S. Department of the Interior didn't violate federal law when it acquired land for a Chickasaw Nation casino, dismissing the Comanche Nation's bid to void the tribe's gaming permit at the site. Judge Joe Heaton dismissed the Comanche tribe's claims accusing the DOI of violating the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, which bars gambling on lands taken into trust after 1988. Citing the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which found that the reservation of the eastern Oklahoma Creek tribe still exists for federal criminal jurisdiction under the Major Crimes Act,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS