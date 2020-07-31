CFPB Pushes Back On NY Firm's Constitutional Challenge

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau told a Manhattan federal judge that a New York law office should have to comply with a civil investigative demand from the federal regulator, notwithstanding the law office's contention that the agency remains unconstitutionally structured after its recent trip to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a Wednesday brief, the CFPB pushed back against defendant Law Offices of Crystal Moroney PC's characterization of the consumer watchdog as a "Frankenstein's monster" that should not be allowed to continue terrorizing the firm. "Fundamentally, LOCM's efforts to concoct a constitutional problem with the bureau's statute are simply not tenable...

