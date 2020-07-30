Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

8th Circ. Revives UAW Vacation Time Suit Against Trane

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A split Eighth Circuit panel has revived a union lawsuit claiming Trane US Inc. must pay about 200 former employees for accrued vacation time, ruling Thursday that United Auto Workers didn't wait too long to sue the heating and cooling company.

The court ruled 2-1 that UAW properly sued within 90 days of an arbitrator's decision to stop overseeing the case after holding that Trane complied with his order by sending checks to three ex-employees. U.S. Circuit Judge Jonathan Kobes dissented, writing that UAW should have sued within three months of the date the order was issued.

Writing for the majority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!