8th Circ. Revives UAW Vacation Time Suit Against Trane

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A split Eighth Circuit panel has revived a union lawsuit claiming Trane US Inc. must pay about 200 former employees for accrued vacation time, ruling Thursday that United Auto Workers didn't wait too long to sue the heating and cooling company. The court ruled 2-1 that UAW properly sued within 90 days of an arbitrator's decision to stop overseeing the case after holding that Trane complied with his order by sending checks to three ex-employees. U.S. Circuit Judge Jonathan Kobes dissented, writing that UAW should have sued within three months of the date the order was issued. Writing for the majority...

