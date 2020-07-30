Full DC Circ. To Rehear Michael Flynn Dismissal Fight

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Thursday granted a federal judge's request to take another look at a divided panel's ruling last month ordering him to immediately end the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn amid efforts to scrutinize the U.S. Department of Justice's move to throw out the criminal case. The D.C. Circuit on Thursday agreed to reconsider whether a federal judge can probe the DOJ's decision to end the criminal prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, shown here in September 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Cenata) The decision by the full appeals court's bench came exactly three weeks after...

