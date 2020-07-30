Engineering Discrepancies Merit Ligado Review, FCC Told

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should suspend Ligado's authorization to operate a 5G network in a spectrum range ordinarily reserved for satellite transmissions until it can work out ongoing discrepancies about engineering aspects of the project, a GPS advocacy group said Thursday. In a letter to FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly, the GPS Innovation Alliance urged the agency to keep Ligado from deploying 5G service on its satellite spectrum until experts can determine just how much interference the transmissions could cause. "As the record in this proceeding makes clear, sound technical analyses were conducted on Ligado's network by [the Department of Transportation] —...

