Venezuelan Law Expert's Name In Bond Case Will Stay Secret

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The holders of some $1.68 billion in Venezuelan bonds won't have to unmask an expert who argues that the bonds comply with Venezuelan law after a New York judge concluded that the person could face retaliation as a result of his involvement in the case, which raises complicated political issues in the country. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Thursday denied the bid by Venezuela's state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, which issued the bonds, saying she was convinced that there is "sufficient evidence of potential harm" to the person. The expert has rebutted Venezuela's arguments that the bonds...

