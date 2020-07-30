Investor Can't Prove XRP Statements Were False, Ripple Says

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- An investor in the XRP cryptocurrency, who accuses the token's developer Ripple Labs Inc. and its CEO Bradley Garlinghouse in a proposed class action of lying and engaging in an unregistered securities offering, cannot show that the statements he points to were false, Ripple and Garlinghouse told a California federal court Wednesday. Ripple and Garlinghouse's filing walked through various allegations of misstatements made by named plaintiff Bradley Sostack and argued that they were "unsupported leaps of logic." According to the filing, Sostack has been unable to explain why the alleged misstatements are in fact false. Garlinghouse and Ripple filed a motion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS