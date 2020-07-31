11th Circ. Revives Apartment Rental Agency's Coverage Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has said that a lower court erred in its ruling that AEGIS Electric & Gas International Services Ltd. has no duty to defend its policyholder, ECI Management LLC, against a class action accusing the apartment management company of wrongfully withholding tenants' security deposits. In a split opinion Thursday, a three-judge panel held that while AEGIS may not need to defend ECI against allegations of withholding tenants' security deposits, the insurer is obligated to pay for attorney fees in the class action against its policyholder. "Under Georgia law, attorneys' fees, even where recoverable, are not typically included within the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS