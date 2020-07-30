EU Sanctions N. Korea, China Firms For Alleged Cybercrime

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The European Union on Thursday imposed financial and travel restrictions on a Russian military intelligence unit and Chinese and North Korean companies accused of supporting a global set of cyberattacks, in its first ever sanctions over cybercrime. In a statement, the EU said it had levied sanctions against the special technologies center of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, a group it accused of carrying out a June 2017 cyberattack known as "NotPetya" that paralyzed part of Ukraine's infrastructure and wreaked havoc on computers worldwide. Four alleged members of the intelligence unit were also hit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS