Texas Court Affirms $10.3M Verdict In Cerebral Palsy Birth Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appeals court on Thursday upheld a $10.3 million jury verdict in a suit alleging that nurses failed to notify a doctor of fetal distress signs in a baby later born with cerebral palsy, rejecting the hospital's argument that other factors could have caused his condition. The Thirteenth District Court of Appeals also rejected Columbia Valley Healthcare System LP's argument that its cost of care expert was wrongly barred from testifying, finding that speculative evidence about future insurance benefits could have improperly offset the hospital's liability. In a unanimous opinion by Justice Nora L. Longoria, a three-judge panel found...

