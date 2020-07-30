Juror Misconduct Claim Can't Void Med Mal Defense Verdict

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals panel on Thursday affirmed a defense verdict in a suit accusing a health clinic doctor of severely injuring a patient during a colonoscopy, rejecting the patient's argument that a juror improperly shared personal medical experiences with other jurors. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel for the Fourteenth District upheld a Harris County jury's verdict in favor of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic in a suit accusing its employee, Dr. Ned Snyder III, of negligently puncturing patient Thomas Wichman's rectum during a colonoscopy, causing severe and debilitating injuries. The clinic had successfully argued that Wichman's injuries were instead caused by a preexisting...

