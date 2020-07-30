Fiat Chrysler, Cummins Dodge Truck Engine Defect Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Thursday slashed most of a proposed racketeering class action claiming Fiat Chrysler and engine manufacturer Cummins sold Dodge Ram trucks with defective diesel engines that triggered excess emissions, but gave the consumers another shot at bolstering their claims. U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg largely granted motions to dismiss from FCA US LLC and Cummins Inc. in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit alleging they deceived consumers by marketing Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines as high-performing, low-emission, reliable vehicles with good fuel economy, when they weren't. However, most...

