Patent Co. Targets General Dynamics's $883M Army Contract

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A virtual reality patent holder on Thursday hit General Dynamics Corp. with an infringement claim, saying the aerospace and defense company plans to use stolen technology in its $883 million contract with the U.S. Army to develop new training methods for soldiers.

Virtual Immersion Technologies LLC alleges that General Dynamics is using copied technology from its U.S. Patent No. 6,409,599 that relates to providing virtual reality users a way to communicate with other users and to view previously recorded content in the virtual environment, in a complaint filed in the Western District of Texas.

General Dynamics announced in February that it...

