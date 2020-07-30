NFL Disability Plan Flouted Court Order, Ex-Player's Atty Says

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Claiming he'd "never seen anything like it," an attorney for an injured former NFL player told a California federal court Thursday that the league's disability program flouted Ninth Circuit precedent and a federal judge's earlier directive when it denied his client's request for benefits in a shadowy "sham" process. Speaking at a hearing on dueling summary judgment motions before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, attorney Terrence J. Coleman of Pillsbury & Coleman LLP said the NFL's disability plan totally ignored the spirit of a 2018 order instructing the plan to review its initial denial of his client Charles Dimry's request...

