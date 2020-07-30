Disbarred NY Attys Settle SEC's PixarBio Merger Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Two disbarred New York attorneys have agreed to pay $29,000 to end the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's suit accusing them of facilitating a sham merger involving biotech PixarBio, according to a consent motion filed Thursday in Massachusetts federal court. Frederick Mintz and Alan Fraade did not admit or deny the SEC's allegations but agreed to a judgment that would enjoin them from providing certain professional services relating to securities and bar them from participating in penny stock offerings. The motion also specifies that the attorneys would be barred from preparing opinion letters related to certain securities offerings. Mintz and Fraade,...

