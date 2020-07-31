NJ OKs Professional Licenses For Undocumented Immigrants

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey State Assembly passed a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain occupational and professional licenses, after state senators approved the legislation in June. The bill that passed in a 46-26 vote Thursday prohibits legal immigration status from being a requirement for applicants to secure licenses in New Jersey, a state that is home to millions of immigrants. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who now has to sign the bill for it to become law, supports providing more job opportunities to immigrants, according to his press secretary Alyana Alfaro Post. "Gov. Murphy believes that immigrants are a critical...

