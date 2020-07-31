OSF HealthCare, Workers Reach Deal In Church Plan Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT) -- OSF HealthCare System and a proposed class of workers have reached a settlement in a suit accusing OSF of wrongly using ERISA's church exemption to underfund its pension plans, about a year after the Seventh Circuit gave the case new life. In their notice Thursday, the parties told the court they signed off on the major terms of the agreement in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case and were in the process of negotiating a definitive settlement that would be submitted to the court for approval. "The parties anticipate that they will execute the settlement and plaintiffs will file an...

