Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boeing Can't 'Jedi' Itself Out Of 737 Max Fraud Suit, Co. Says

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- An Irish aircraft leasing company told an Illinois federal court that Boeing Co. can't "Jedi mind trick" the court into tossing fraud claims from its $185 million suit over undelivered 737 Max 8 planes, saying its allegations are specific enough to proceed.

Timaero Ireland Ltd. argued Thursday that Chicago-based jet manufacturer Boeing launched an "unfounded and premature" bid to dodge accusations that the aerospace giant "sacrificed safety for market share" when it fraudulently marketed its Max 8 as a safe and fuel-efficient jet that wouldn't require extra training for pilots.

The company argued its complaint outlines the particulars of at least...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!