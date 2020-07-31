Georgia Must Face Challenge To Updated Voting System

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge mostly rejected state voting officials' bid to toss a revamped challenge to the voting system it plans to use in the upcoming presidential elections, clearing the path for plaintiffs to pursue claims saying the system is unconstitutional and flawed. After a previous ruling in the case ordered the state to replace its long-standing electronic voting system by the end of 2019, a group composed of the Coalition for Good Governance and four individual voters said the new system, using a mix of electronics and paper ballots, shares many of the same flaws and problems as the previous...

