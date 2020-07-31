Sutter Health Indirect Purchasers Win Cert. in $489M Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday certified a damages class of health insurance plan purchasers seeking $489 million from Sutter Health on claims they overpaid because the hospital chain violated antitrust laws, saying the plaintiffs have shown damages can be calculated on a classwide basis. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler granted class certification to the indirect purchasers alleging that Sutter Health's anti-competitive behavior forced health plans to use its overpriced hospitals and gouged them with inflated hospital costs after the plaintiffs redid some of their calculations and analyses. Judge Beeler previously found that the plaintiffs had shown enough universality to seek a...

