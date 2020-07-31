Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EPA Defends Decision Not To Regulate Perchlorate

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is insisting it has the authority to reverse course and not regulate perchlorate in drinking water, asking a federal court not to enforce a previous settlement under which the EPA agreed to establish a timeline to regulate the chemical.

The EPA told a New York federal court Thursday that a settlement with the Natural Resources Defense Council is now unenforceable because circumstances have changed, and the agency now believes the chemical is not as dangerous as it once thought. It said a review of information available showed the agency lacks the authority to impose the regulations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!