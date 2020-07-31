CRT Buyers Say Objectors Trying To Derail $521M Deal

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Indirect buyers of cathode ray tubes and the electronics makers who reached roughly $521 million in price-fixing settlements told a California federal judge that two group of objectors are trying to derail the deal to put leverage on the manufacturers. Two coalitions of buyers, who maintained they were wrongly left out of the negotiating process in the lengthy litigation, had urged U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar in a July 16 motion to allow them to intervene to appeal his denial of their objections to the recently approved revised deals. The new settlements in the case, which dates to November 2007, aimed to resolve price-fixing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS