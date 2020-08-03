Appeals Court Backs Arbitration Funding Block In Mining Suit

Law360, London (August 3, 2020, 6:07 PM BST) -- A Court of Appeal majority refused Friday to toss an injunction a Turkish mining company secured preventing its English subsidiary and that company's sole director from using £3 million of assets to fund an arbitration claim against the Turkish government. The 2-1 decision rejects the appeal brought by the English subsidiary, Koza Ltd. and its director, Hamdi Akin Ipek, who claims the Turkish government has illegally seized the assets of the parent company, Koza Group, for political reasons. Written by Court of Appeal Judge Andrew Popplewell, the majority decision dismissed Ipek and Koza Ltd.'s assertions that the lower court judge was...

