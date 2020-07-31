5th Circ. Won't Disturb Texas Air Permits For LNG Project

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Fishing and community groups can't challenge Texas environmental regulators' air permit approval for a proposed liquefied natural gas export project on the Gulf Coast based on hypothetical injuries the groups' members might incur, the Fifth Circuit ruled Friday. In a published opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel ruled that Shrimpers and Fishermen of the Rio Grande Valley and community group Vecinos para el Bienestar de la Comunidad Costera failed to show how the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's issuance of air quality permits to NextDecade Corp.'s Rio Grande LNG project directly injured even one of their members. The groups had alleged those living...

