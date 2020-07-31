Amazon's Internet Satellite Project Gets FCC Approval

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has given Amazon the green light for the tech titan's "Project Kuiper," an initiative that plans to beam broadband internet down to earth from a constellation of thousands of satellites. The FCC and Amazon announced Thursday that the government had granted approval for the collection of 3,236 low-Earth orbit satellites that Amazon plans to put in space for the purpose of creating a nearly worldwide broadband network. "We conclude that grant of Kuiper's application would advance the public interest by authorizing a system designed to increase the availability of high-speed broadband service to consumers, government and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS