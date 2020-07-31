FCC Faces Backlash Over Cutoff For 2.5 GHz Tribal Licenses

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The FCC on Friday gave Native American tribes an extra 30 days to apply for licenses in the 2.5 gigahertz band, but some advocates contend the new cutoff date is still too soon. The opening for applications, dubbed the Rural Tribal Priority Window, was held off for 30 days in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Federal Communications Commission. The window first opened Feb. 3 and under Friday's change will close Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. Native American groups as well as advocacy group Public Knowledge had sought a delay until next year because they said tribes did not...

