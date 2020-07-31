Armed Vehicle Ruling Offers IP Lessons For Gov't Contractors

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A recent U.S. Court of Federal Claims decision in Ideal Innovations Inc. v. U.S.,[1] on appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, serves as a warning to contractors — especially nontraditional government contractors — to familiarize themselves of the intellectual property risks associated with contracting with the U.S. government. Introduction It is cliché by now to argue that federal agencies must become more comfortable negotiating commercial agreements if they are going to partner with the most innovative commercial companies. With the private sector driving the leading edge of innovation, to maintain technological superiority the U.S. Department of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS