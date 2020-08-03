Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

L3Harris Tries To Duck Airport Service Bid-Rigging Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- L3Harris Technologies Inc. is urging a Virginia federal court to throw out anti-competition claims leveled against it by a small, minority-owned airport operations management company, arguing the rival's "thin allegations" do not pass muster under antitrust law.

The Florida-based company — which is in the business of supporting airport operations with products used to monitor vehicle and aircraft locations — asserted Friday in a motion to dismiss that INDMEX Inc. hasn't plausibly demonstrated how L3Harris' actions have harmed competition and how it "possessed monopoly power or a dangerous probability of obtaining a monopoly" as required to bring claims under the Sherman Antitrust Act. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!