L3Harris Tries To Duck Airport Service Bid-Rigging Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- L3Harris Technologies Inc. is urging a Virginia federal court to throw out anti-competition claims leveled against it by a small, minority-owned airport operations management company, arguing the rival's "thin allegations" do not pass muster under antitrust law. The Florida-based company — which is in the business of supporting airport operations with products used to monitor vehicle and aircraft locations — asserted Friday in a motion to dismiss that INDMEX Inc. hasn't plausibly demonstrated how L3Harris' actions have harmed competition and how it "possessed monopoly power or a dangerous probability of obtaining a monopoly" as required to bring claims under the Sherman Antitrust Act. ...

