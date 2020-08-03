Ill. Court OKs Hospital's Win In Botched-Procedure Trial

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has affirmed a defense verdict in a patient's trial over a bladder injury discovered in the days after a surgical procedure, saying the defense verdict was solidly supported by expert witness testimony. Patient Tonya Monroe sued gynecologist Dr. Sara Cannon and St. Anthony's Health Center after a May 1, 2009, diagnostic procedure by Cannon. Monroe said the procedure tore her bladder and that hospital staff drastically underreported the amount of excess fluid in her system following the surgery, but a jury found for Cannon and St. Anthony's in January 2019. The appeals court ruled Thursday that there...

