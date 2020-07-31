8th Circ. Revives Surgeon's Suit Over Travel Magazine Story

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday resurrected a plastic surgeon's defamation suit over a case study on his knee injury published in a travel magazine, overturning a Minnesota federal court's dismissal and finding that the case study was specific enough for people to discern it was about the doctor specifically. Dr. Richard Tholen, who works in the Twin Cities, was injured while zip lining in Mexico with his wife in 2015. Following his experience, global emergency medical services organization Assist America Inc. published the case study in the International Travel & Health Insurance Journal. The doctor and his wife claim in their...

