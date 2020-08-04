Rolls-Royce Sues Contractor For £26M Over Factory Build

Law360, London (August 4, 2020, 6:44 PM BST) -- Engine manufacturing giant Rolls-Royce has told a London court it is owed more than £26 million ($34 million) from a construction company after its new flagship factory was handed over with "significant defects" and health and safety concerns. Rolls-Royce said it trusted BAM Construction Ltd. to design and build an "advanced manufacturing and technology facility" in Birmingham, West Midlands, to be finished by December 2014, according to recently public court documents. "Highly technical and complex" work was needed to complete the 28,000-square-meter complex, known as the Derwent Building, and, after a series of delays, Rolls-Royce came to lose all confidence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS