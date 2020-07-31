Fla., UK Teens Helped Stage Bitcoin Twitter Hack, Feds Say

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A 17-year-old Florida resident and two others have been charged with carrying out a major mid-July cyberattack that resulted in identical messages about a cryptocurrency scam being posted from the accounts of some of Twitter's most high-profile users, including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Apple, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Uber and Kanye West, prosecutors announced Friday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said that a 17-year-old Tampa resident, identified by Florida prosecutors as Graham Ivan Clark, along with 22-year-old Nima Fazeli of Orlando and 19-year-old Mason Sheppard of Bognor Regis in the U.K. are facing criminal charges for their alleged roles...

