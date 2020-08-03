Calif. High Court Establishes Tougher Antitrust Pleading Rules

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court on Monday made it tougher for plaintiffs to show that a rival violated Golden State competition statutes by interfering with their contracts and restraining trade, reasoning that without certain pleading requirements the statutes could chill legitimate competition. In an unanimous opinion handed down in Ixchel Pharma LLC's antitrust suit against Biogen Inc., Justice Goodwin Liu wrote that Ixchel must show that Biogen independently engaged in a wrongful act in order to prove that Biogen tortiously interfered with Ixchel's at-will contract with a third party. Without the additional pleading requirement, the opinion said, any offer that causes a...

