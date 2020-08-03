Amtrak Riders' Lack Of Injury Dooms Arbitration Policy Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge tossed a lawsuit alleging Amtrak unconstitutionally bars passengers and their families from collectively suing the railroad if they're injured or killed in crashes, saying the plaintiffs haven't yet been forced into arbitration and can't sue over speculative harm. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly on Friday granted Amtrak's motion to dismiss a suit brought by consumer advocates at Public Citizen seeking to force Amtrak to eliminate a mandatory arbitration clause it has added to all ticket purchases since January 2019. In addition to claiming that Amtrak's arbitration provision is unconstitutional, the plaintiffs — Public Citizen President...

