Trump Sued Again Over Ongoing Blocks On Twitter Hecklers

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump is still blocking certain Twitter users in violation of their First Amendment rights and in contravention of a Second Circuit ruling, according to a new suit filed Friday by a free speech nonprofit and several of the blocked users. The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University filed the lawsuit along with several users who say Trump and his communications chief Dan Scavino have refused to unblock them, either because they can't point to which of their tweets might have prompted the block or because they were blocked before Trump's inauguration in January 2017. "The Knight Institute has...

