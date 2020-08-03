ADP Says Workers' Data Not A Retirement Plan Asset

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Human resources company ADP is urging a New Jersey federal judge to toss a proposed class action claiming it wrongly allowed third-party service providers to use its retirement plan participants' "highly confidential data" for marketing, arguing the information isn't a plan asset under ERISA. In its motion to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit Friday, ADP Inc. said that no judge has ruled that plan participant data is a plan asset. Additionally, the suit's claims that failing to stop a record-keeper from using participants' data is a fiduciary breach haven't been allowed past the motion to dismiss stage by any courts, according to...

