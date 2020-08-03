Latham Edges Peers In Blistering July For IPOs

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP steered the most initial public offerings of any law firm during July, a robust month for capital raising that generated 47 IPOs total and kept transactional lawyers furiously busy across many firms. The month was the most active yet for IPOs in 2020, continuing a wild year for capital markets that have strongly rebounded following a coronavirus-related pause. When combining operating companies and blank-check companies, July saw 47 go public and raise more than $17.3 billion. Nearly one-quarter of proceeds came from one deal: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.'s $4 billion blockbuster public markets debut, representing the largest blank-check IPO...

