Tesla, Musk Blast 'Conspiracy Theories' In Short-Seller's Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Electric car maker Tesla Inc. and its high-profile chief executive Elon Musk asked a California federal judge Friday to end all of the claims they face in a short-seller's lawsuit, calling the action an attempt to transform "conspiracy theories, baseless suspicions and internet 'research' into a federal lawsuit." Musk and Tesla told U.S. District Judge James Donato in their motion Friday that all of the allegations against them in Aaron Jacob Greenspan's amended suit — which includes claims of securities fraud, libel and market manipulation — should be dismissed with prejudice, contending that the "unsubstantiated and incendiary accusations" reiterate claims Greenspan had made...

