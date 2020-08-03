Mood Media Enters And Exits Bankruptcy Within 2 Days

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge approved Mood Media's prepackaged reorganization plan the day after the company's Chapter 11 filing, a quick turnaround for the in-store media and marketing company's plan to slash about $404 million in debt. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur on Friday approved Mood Media Corp. and 17 affiliates' joint reorganization plan, after the companies filed their petitions in the Southern District of Texas on Thursday, court documents show. Mood announced its emergence from Chapter 11 on Friday evening. Mood Media entered Chapter 11 with a plan in hand that had the support of 100% of the first-lien term loan...

