Wet Ones Wipes Don't Kill 99.99% Of Germs, Suit Claims

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 2:23 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of buyers is suing the maker of Wet Ones hand wipes in California federal court, saying the wipes' claims of killing 99.99% of germs and that they're "gentle on hands" are false and misleading. In a complaint filed Friday, Lauren Souter said the active ingredient in Edgewell Personal Care Co.'s Wet Ones wipes, benzalkonium chloride, or BAC, isn't able to destroy a number of disease-causing microbes, including bacteria spores and certain viruses that make up far more than .01% of germs. In addition, according to the complaint, BAC is slower to act than soap and water or alcohol-based...

