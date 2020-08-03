The Strangest Part Of The CFIUS-TikTok Ordeal Is The Chatter

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- There's been plenty of discussion about whether the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will compel TikTok to sell itself to a U.S. buyer like Microsoft to maintain a presence in the country, but experts say the most unique aspect of the situation is the public nature of the discourse. CFIUS, which is charged with examining mergers and acquisitions for national security purposes, is normally tight-lipped about which matters it is reviewing and why. The interagency committee will assemble trend reports on the overall review process but rarely comments on specific transactions, except for typically brief statements when the...

